Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,570 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 89.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 40,275.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

