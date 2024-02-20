Vital Energy (VTLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

