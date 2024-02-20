Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $255.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $260.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

