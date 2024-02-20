WaFd, Inc (WAFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

WaFd has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. WaFd has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WaFd to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

WaFd stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WaFd will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WaFd by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 54,333 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

