Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-7.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $661.9 billion-$668.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.8 billion. Walmart also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.97.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.76. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock valued at $786,534,699. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

