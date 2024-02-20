Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-7.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $667.6-674.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.93 billion. Walmart also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.46-1.56 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.97.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart
Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %
Walmart shares are going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at $223,395,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,013,161 shares of company stock worth $786,534,699 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.