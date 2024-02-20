Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart are going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock worth $786,534,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.97.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.