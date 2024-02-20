Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.480-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0 billion-$158.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.9 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.120 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76.

Walmart’s stock is going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.97.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $680,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,479,568.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $680,181.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,479,568.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,013,161 shares of company stock valued at $786,534,699 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Walmart by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Walmart by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

