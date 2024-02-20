Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5% yr/yr to $1.58-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.27 billion. Walmart also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.12 EPS.

NYSE WMT opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $171.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.97.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at $223,395,556.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock valued at $786,534,699. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

