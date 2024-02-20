WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.15%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

