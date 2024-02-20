Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on HBI

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.