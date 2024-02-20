Wedbush Lowers Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Neutral

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $21.04.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

