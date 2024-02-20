Wells Fargo & Company Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $135.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Albemarle Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $279.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

