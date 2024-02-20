West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 206,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $292,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:WST opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.79 and a 52-week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

