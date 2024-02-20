Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58. Westlake has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

