Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.
Westlake Price Performance
Shares of Westlake stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58. Westlake has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30.
Westlake Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WLK
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westlake
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.