WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 36,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 75,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

