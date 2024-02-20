William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of SITE opened at $165.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.23 and a 200 day moving average of $153.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,210,000 after acquiring an additional 232,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

