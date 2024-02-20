William Blair Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.87). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.82) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

