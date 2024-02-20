William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.86. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $28.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $27.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.00 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.74.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $360.68 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.