William Blair Weighs in on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

NYSE:AMN opened at $61.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,626,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

