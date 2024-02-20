William Blair Weighs in on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Palomar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. Palomar has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 88,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,329 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

