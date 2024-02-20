WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 309 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $214.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

