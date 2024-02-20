WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.8 %

Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

