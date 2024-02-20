WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Five Below Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day moving average is $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

