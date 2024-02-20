WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 112 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,440. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NSP opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

