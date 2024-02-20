WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 19,467 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 788,667 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $10,507,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 275,704 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

