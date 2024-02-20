WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,957 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of The RMR Group worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.33. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The RMR Group

The RMR Group Profile

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.