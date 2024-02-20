WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 8,567 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of MasterCraft Boat worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $41,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 3.2 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

