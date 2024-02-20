WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 2,457 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,183,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $244.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

