WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

