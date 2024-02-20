WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Global Ship Lease worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
