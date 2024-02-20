WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Euronav were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $91,843,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Euronav by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 848,897 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 387,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Euronav by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after buying an additional 115,179 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EURN. Evercore ISI cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.26.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

