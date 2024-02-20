WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
