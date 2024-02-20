WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $385,000 Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $364,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,478 shares of company stock worth $477,739 in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

