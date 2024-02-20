WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $398,000 Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Privia Health Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

