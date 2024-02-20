WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $412,000 Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after buying an additional 2,359,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.80.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

