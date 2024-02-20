WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $413,000 Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after buying an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,740,000 after buying an additional 55,146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGTI

PGT Innovations Stock Down 0.1 %

PGTI opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.