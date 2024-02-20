WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Genie Energy worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,409 shares of company stock worth $917,475 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genie Energy stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

