WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $394,000 in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 446.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 49.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

MMI opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.18%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

