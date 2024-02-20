WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $406,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,981 shares of company stock worth $44,610,188. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $261.75 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.