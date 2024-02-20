WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $384,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

