WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $398,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $667,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 513,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 260,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

