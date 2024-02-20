WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $402,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,414 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after buying an additional 2,259,679 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,632,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

