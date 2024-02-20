WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.09. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

