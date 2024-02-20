WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,933 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Ardmore Shipping worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 183,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 18.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 91,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

