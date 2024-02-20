WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 642 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,380,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.