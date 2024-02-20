WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 758 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.20. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

