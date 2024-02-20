WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,905 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,442.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the period.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock worth $67,823,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.