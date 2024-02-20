WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,565 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $230.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.19.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

