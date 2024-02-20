WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,429 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of James River Group worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in James River Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in James River Group by 839.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.74%.

James River Group Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.